The Russian delegation has landed in Turkey for the upcoming talks on Monday.

Adding:

Russian army stormed Karpovka after liberation of Redkodub and Lipovoye





▪️Russian troops are actively advancing in the Krasnolimansk direction, having occupied a large area of ​​territory between Redkodub and Lipovoye and having begun an assault on Karpovka.

"The Russians have broken into Karpovka. The area of ​​advance is about 10 km²," Ukrainian military analysts admit.

The clearing of enemy strongholds beyond Lipovoye towards Zelenaya Dolina also continues.