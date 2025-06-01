© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Russian delegation has landed in Turkey for the upcoming talks on Monday.
Adding:
Russian army stormed Karpovka after liberation of Redkodub and Lipovoye
▪️Russian troops are actively advancing in the Krasnolimansk direction, having occupied a large area of territory between Redkodub and Lipovoye and having begun an assault on Karpovka.
"The Russians have broken into Karpovka. The area of advance is about 10 km²," Ukrainian military analysts admit.
The clearing of enemy strongholds beyond Lipovoye towards Zelenaya Dolina also continues.