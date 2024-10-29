Mining Industry Insights: Silver’s Underperformance and the Opportunity Ahead

In this interview, David Morgan of The Morgan Report talks with John Lee, CEO of Silver Elephant, about their long-standing friendship and John's extensive experience in the mining industry. John shares his background, including his early career at GoldMoney, his work in Silicon Valley, and his leadership of Silver Elephant over the past 15 years. They discuss the challenges and successes in the mining industry.

They also cover broader market topics, focusing on the price dynamics of gold and silver. John provides a technical analysis of the gold market, predicting it could reach $2,800, and discusses the divergence between gold and silver prices. He attributes this to various global factors, such as the economic situation in China and the diminishing role of the dollar in certain regions. David Morgan adds his insights on the underperformance of mining shares compared to precious metals, emphasizing the opportunity this presents.

The conversation ends with John advising investors to maintain a core position in physical silver, highlighting the potential risks of trading via ETFs or futures, and the importance of "sitting tight" during market volatility.

Silver Elephant

https://silverelef.com/



