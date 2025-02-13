EPISODE 411: MEDICAL FREEDOM’S GOLDEN AGE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RFK Jr. Named HHS Secretary; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on States calling for Fauci Accountability, states move to ban mRNA shots, and free speech and privacy on the rise; Top Agricultural activist Zen Honeycutt exposes toxins in an American staple: Girl Scout Cookies.
Guests: Jefferey Jaxen, Zen Honeycutt