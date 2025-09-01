Defiant Maduro RESPONDS to Trump’s order to deploy warships near Venezuela - 8 warships, 1,200 missiles & 1 nuclear submarine are aimed at Venezuela

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Defiant Maduro RESPONDS to Trump’s order to deploy warships near Venezuela:
Venezuela will ‘NEVER concede in face of extortions and threats’
‘We are a people of WARRIORS’
More about this, from Sputnik:
1,200 missiles targeted at Venezuela - Maduro
🗣Venezuela is facing maximum pressure, President Nicolas Maduro has declared.
Key statements from the Venezuelan President’s press conference:
🟠 Eight warships, 1,200 missiles, and a nuclear submarine are aimed at Venezuela
🟠 This represents the greatest threat to Latin America in its entire history
🟠 Maximum readiness is required to defend peace
🟠 The “Bolivarian Revolution” (Venezuela) has overcome sanctions, more than a thousand different restrictions, and a blockade
🟠 Venezuela’s economic system is stable, resilient, developing, and diversified
🟠 Today, a new global vision of development is taking shape—one that will not allow any form of colonialism or exceptionalism, neither in Latin America nor in the world
🟠 Venezuela is open to the world. “I invite you to learn about the experience of our new and direct democracy—our democracy,” Maduro emphasized