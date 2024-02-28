Antichrist’s Elaborate Plan to Deceive all Humans – Part 2

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





Feb 27, 2024





Today we’ll be continuing with Part 2: Pastor Stan shares a document that was written in 1994. Serge Monast published his manifesto, sharing his theories of the New World Order, The New Age Religion and how the Antichrist will deceive all humans.





Today we invite you to go to WatchProphecyClub.com to watch the rest of this very interesting article.





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4fz7zx-antichrists-elaborate-plan-to-deceive-all-humans-part-2-02272024.html