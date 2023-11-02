The Mystery of Israel - A Documentary by David Sorensen | www.kla.tv/27352

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kla.tv is releasing the latest film by David Sorensen that
provides an exceptional view of the ongoing conflict in the middle east from a
higher perspective. The shocking secrets revealed in this documentary, with
lots of original footage and testimonies, shine a bright light on those
criminal organisations that - according to Sorensen - have always been hiding
behind the State of Israel and Hamas. This film relentlessly uncovers the
terrible face of the satanic elites who want to establish a
one-world-government and don't shrink back from any violence. A clarifying
eye-opener in confused times that no one should miss!
👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/27352
👉 Video Text & Sources:: https://kla.tv/27352/pdf
▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
https://stopworldcontrol.com/israel/