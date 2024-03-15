NEWSMAX's exclusive interview with head of Norwegian Armed Forces

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Norwegian Armed Forces: NEWSMAX was invited to Norway for the historic NATO drills in the Arctic Circle. General Eirik Kristoffersen, chief of defense and head of the Norwegian Armed Forces, shared his insights with Foreign Correspondent Shelby Wilder.