Pt.3 Stupid Bad Apples spread Corruption

We must all be stupid, for we still live under stupid "government!"

Even The revelation of this Truth hasn't done any good... yet!

Corruption which results from a degeneration of the adherence to Universal Natural Laws, spreads thruout a society. It takes time, but this is the worse aspect of corruption---one by one each of us falls as the majority fall in their willpower to keep from being a part of the corrupted. I meet people every week who tell me, "Just go along with the corrupted government & Judicial Courts, you can't do anything about It!" Many a fool think the only thing that can be done is voting our way out of corruption!

When the Top Authority is corrupted, who are you going to turn to?

Citizens have pledged themselves to Agents of Government as though THEY are gods! Citizens fear Agencies as gods!

How many corporations have you met walking down the street? How can you harm a corporation=a 2-dimensional [paper] contract? ..It is not a physical entity. It is merely 2-dimensional, like what you see on TV. Are the image pixels you see on the TV screen real? It is merely a representation. Are your Congressmen REPRESENTATIONs? How much is a Corporatocracy, or any Representation, a physical god? Does a Supreme Court make a corporation equal to a 3-dimensional physical object=Citizen by a vote? Which is more real [with Standing]: A sovereign National who can take care of themselves=self-govern OR a Citizen=slave [of the private FED Reserve]=chattel-property?

https://www.moneymetals.com/news/2024/03/27/federal-reserves-doomsday-book-reveals-vast-power-claimed-by-central-bank-003078

{Yet a Municipal City Judge would not allow precedent cases in HIS Court against me.} Every professional can tell equal horror stories like I have posted in my videos about the trucking trade.

“It is to be regretted that the rich and powerful too often bend the acts of government to their selfish purposes. Distinctions in society will always exist under every just government. Equality of talents, of education, or of wealth cannot be produced by human institutions. In the full enjoyment of the gifts of Heaven and the fruits of superior industry, economy, and virtue, every man is equally entitled to protection by law; but when the laws undertake to add to these natural and just advantages artificial distinctions, to grant titles, gratuities, and exclusive privileges, to make the rich richer and the potent more powerful, the humble members of society-the farmers, mechanics, and laborers-who have neither the time nor the means of securing like favors to themselves, have a right to complain of the injustice of their Government. There are no necessary evils in government. Its evils exist only in its abuses. If it would confine itself to equal protection, and as Heaven does its rains, shower its favors alike on the high and the low, the rich and the poor, it would be an unqualified blessing.”

- Andrew Jackson - 7th President of the United States

English Agents put an end to the American Republic with the Civil War. Bankers, funding both sides, enslaved the republic with debt & own the whole of the colonies + more within short years of that War which was never declared ended. The Republic is now a shell corporation. "Corps" means dead.

Have you willfully contracted* with The One World inCorporated economic Order & given your Power-of-Attorney to ThePowersThatBe so THEY can license you? If THEY did NOT fully disclose that Contract-life-mortgage you can claim fraud & take the damning thing off your travel device=meaning you lawfully do NOT have to comply to THEIR [foreign Forum] mandate** Codes.

*If willful, said Forum is NOT foreign. If not willful, said Forum agents are foreign "King's Highwaymen" to you & have committed Treason, punishable by death! The Four-Square Universal-military Court has unanimously ruled thus, & in Time this WILL be ENFORCED.

**Including JABs.

https://annavonreitz.com/stateauthority.pdf

https://annavonreitz.com/thoughttokeepuppermost.pdf

https://annavonreitz.com/tailchasingremedy.pdf

Dr. Michael Nehls says It was about conquering the human mind: https://twitter.com/MarioNawfal/status/1774987505755971697

Dr. Ana Mihalcea: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lt174uvSgw27/

It's the 'financing of the debt' that is the Kill Shot. When Citizen-chattel-debtors who have signed over their Power-of-Attorney are determined no more likely to pay-off their financing-debt-obligations, said owners of The NOTE kill them off... Simple as that! Must hear: https://gregreese.substack.com/p/a-very-interesting-discussion-with