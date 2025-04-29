VAXX poisoned pop star nearly bleeds to death

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://x.com/tulloch1978/status/1915861728593666316 María Becerra, the Argentine pop star, underwent emergency surgery due to complications from an ectopic pregnancy—her second in less than a year. The condition caused internal bleeding, putting her life at risk. Her boyfriend, J Rei, acted quickly to get her medical help, and she is now stable and recovering.
As a result, she has canceled all professional commitments, including her performance at the 2025 Platino Awards. This follows a similar incident in September 2024, when she had surgery for another ectopic pregnancy while preparing for the Latin Grammys.
Despite these setbacks, María has openly expressed her desire to become a mother. She remains focused on recovery, with fans and the entertainment industry rallying behind her. Her career is on pause, but her resilience has only strengthened public admiration.
Mirrored - bootcamp
Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp
Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/