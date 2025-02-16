BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Community and Countries United! We Say NO!
The Librarian
The Librarian
7 months ago

Children’s Health Defense is proud to stand with organizations and countries as we work together to pushback on medical mandates, unsafe vaccines, and increasingly totalitarian governments.

In the coming months, these issues will be front and center in discussions around the world as people decide whether to cling tightly to their freedoms or blindly follow whatever edicts are put in place by corrupt government officials and profit-driven corporations.

The making of this video was accomplished through the teamwork of organizations and individuals who will not stand by and watch liberty be stripped away from citizens little by little until total tyranny reigns.

Please join us in standing up and demanding that our individual and medical freedom rights are forever protected. The time to be courageous is now.

Please share this video far and wide.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bYKGXDm3a00&feature=emb_title

