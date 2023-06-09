BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🌟 Unveiling the Wisdom of Yoga: Beyond Moments to Lifelong Transformation 🌈🧘‍♂️💡
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius Podcast
187 followers
21 views • 06/09/2023

🌟🧘‍♀️ Dive into the fascinating origins of yoga, a blend of diverse movements, martial arts, and military training. It defies a cookie-cutter approach, embracing inspiration from various sources. As it made its way to the Western world, we tend to prefer things neatly boxed for convenience. 🎁💡

But let's engage our critical thinking and reflect on the ultimate goal. Is it merely about momentary bliss during a yoga class? 🌈🧘‍♂️ Or is it about creating a foundation for our body, brain, breath, and spirit, ensuring longevity and constant self-improvement? 🌿⏫
https://bit.ly/3MevoI7

Listen to this enlightening conversation with Lara Heimann, the Physical Therapist and international yoga leader, as we delve into these questions and more. 🗣️

💭 Click the link in the bio or description above to access the full episode. 🎧✨

