© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
what the heck is going on ?
We are constantly getting banned everywhere , look for us here
Dlive -
Twitch -
https://www.twitch.tv/mikemartins1/videos
ODYSEE -
https://odysee.com/@MikeMartins:7
X-
https://twitter.com/MikeMar86082350
Youtube -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPVzfUYflGiVSJ7AAGIsHg
Facebook -
https://www.facebook.com/realmikemartins/
Rumble -
https://rumble.com/c/realmikemartins
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/realmikemartins
Gab - https://gab.com/realmikemartins
Buy Mike A Coffee -
https://donorbox.org/buy-me-a-coffee-53
Link to the Most Powerful Glutathione in the World -