Terrifying visuals from Hatay airport as the earthquake hits Turkey again.Strong ~6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near the border of Syria-Turkey — shaking felt as far as Israel.

Turkish media reports additional building collapses in Turkey due to recent earthquake that hit the southern region.

Tsunami warning issued for the coastal regions of Syria and Turkey after earthquake tonightTurkish authorities warned citizens not to approach the coastline in Hatay province after the earthquake due to the risk of sea level rise up to 50 cm





