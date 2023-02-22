© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Apocalypse Watch E94: Why Just Tucker Carlson, Ohio, UFO Psyop
Johnny Watcher is joined by TwoShoes and (fake) John Brennan, asking who the hell is Tucker Carlson that he can get the J6 videos and the rest of us can't? Ohio train wreck horrible mismanagement and Johnny's prediction of a fake alien invasion appears to be coming true.