BREAKING: USS Harry S Truman Aircraft Carrier collides with massive tanker ship
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
333 views • 7 months ago

JUST IN! USS Harry S. Truman Collides with Merchant Ship Off Egypt’s Coast

The USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier collided with the merchant vessel Besiktas-M near Port Said, Egypt, at 11:46 p.m. on Wednesday, according to U.S. Navy officials.

Details on the extent of the damage remain unclear, but the incident raises serious questions about operational security and naval coordination in the region.

The following description found with video:

A US Navy aircraft carrier collided with a large merchant oil tanker like ship late Wednesday, according to a statement released Thursday by the US Navy 6th Fleet.

The statement reads, “The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel Besiktas-M at approximately 11:46 p.m. local time, Feb. 12, while operating in the vicinity of Port Said, Egypt, in the Mediterranean Sea. The collision did not endanger the Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) as there are no reports of flooding or injuries. The propulsion plants are unaffected and in a safe and stable condition. The incident is under investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.” As of early Thursday afternoon, no additional details were made available.

Adding info article: 

Aircraft Carrier USS Harry S. Truman Involved in Collision with Merchant Vessel Near Port Said

https://gcaptain.com/aircraft-carrier-uss-harry-s-truman-involved-in-collision-with-merchant-vessel-near-port-said/


