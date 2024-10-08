They are trying to put all of society into a bio-digital concentration camp, says Prof. David Hughes

“After 1929 and the Wall Street crash and the Great Depression, Wall Street was very keen to… finance totalitarianism." "Without Wall Street, Hitler could not have come to power, the Nazis could not have armed their war machine, there could not have been World War II." "Even in the United States, they [wealthy businessmen] wanted to pull off what was called the ‘Business Plot’ in 1933-1934 which was an attempted fascist coup." "If we fast forward to the present, what we find is the [financial] system going into crisis again in [the fall of] 2019.” "Mark Carney [Canadian economist and banker who served as the 8th governor of the Bank of Canada from 2008 to 2013 and the governor of the Bank of England from 2013 to 2020] talking about how the international monetary and financial system is basically finished as we know it." "We find major social protests in one-in-every-five countries around the world." "We find the success of the Western propaganda model starting to wear off, as more and more people start to question, for example, the events of of 9/11." "As the the Italian philosopher Giorgio Agamben argued in February 2020, it was clear that the transnational ruling class had taken the decision that the existing paradigm of control, based on liberal democracy, free markets, the war on terror, etc, was no longer working." "So what we are living through… since 2020, is an attempt to institute a new paradigm of control, which essentially is biosecurity." "Totalitarianism [did not] just spring up fully-formed overnight in Nazi Germany." "It took many years of laying the groundwork before we saw the worst horrors of the Third Reich [Nazi Germany]." "What we've been seeing since 2020 is a similar process of laying the groundwork." "If this totalitarian trajectory continues, we are facing... all of society being transformed into one giant bio-digital camp [concentration camp] from which there is no escape, and the state has direct control over your body through these novel technologies." "When you put it all together, I'm afraid the picture is quite horrifying."

Prof. David A. Hughes speaking with Sarah Westall on 3 Aug 2024.

The full 49-minute interview is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v59hbcp-global-cults-military-program-and-synthetic-matrix-trapping-humanity-w-prof.html

Prof. David A. Hughes, Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the University of Lincoln (UK), is author of the book

"Covid-19: Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy : Volume 1"

which can be downloaded for FREE here:

https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-031-41850-1

Prof. David A. Hughes is also author of the book “Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of The Deep State”, which can be found here:

https://www.amazon.com/Wall-Street-Nazis-Crimes-State-ebook/dp/B0CL5BW8K4

David A. Hughes's Substack is here (the best place to keep up with his work):

https://dhughes.substack.com/

David Hughes's website is here:

https://davidahughes.net/

Description of author from Amazon:

“David A. Hughes is Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the University of Lincoln (UK). He received his undergraduate and master’s degrees from Oxford University and holds doctorates in German Studies from Duke University and International Relations from Oxford Brookes University. His research focuses on psychological warfare, 9/11, COVID-19, the deep state, technocracy, global class relations, and resurgent totalitarianism.”

