Soros Courts won't let me sue Pentagon for being Part Monkey





https://gab.com/svenvonerick



https://rumble.com/user/SvenVonErick







I am SvenVonErick on X. My Viber & Whatsapp is 1 860 574 0695.

#WBNemesis to fight them.





From the 1960s, Monsanto Westover AFB grew copies of babies to replace babies with souls to disappear below hospitals.

So up to all kids with Autism are just cloned copies.





Steven G. Erickson

215 S. Broadway Suite 217

Salem, NH 03079



A Longmeadow MA Rabbi in charge of my DoD MK-ULTRA University of Chicago IRB Monsanto Program called me Pork Chop as a toddler. He was also in charge of Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Whitey Bulger, John G. Rowland, John Wayne Gacey etc.



That Rabbi got Chinese Crypto Currency $ for switching healthy babies with souls just after birth to take up from deep below hospitals cloned copies with Autism.







So can't sue or report Israel, I'm a 🐒. The NSA has all Crypto Currency accounts thru a Mark Zuckerberg private Facebook Forum controlled by Gay & Lesbian Judges & Consortium of Rabbis. All is to my best belief & knowledge

