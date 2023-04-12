BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Leave Collapsing Big Govt-Big Biz "Health" System Behind
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
600 views • 04/12/2023

The expensive and intrusive Big Government-Big Business ObamaCare "health" model is collapsing and is no longer working, but there are new emerging alternatives such as direct primary care and Christian medical-cost sharing ministries that can save the day, explains Dr. Chad Savage in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Dr. Savage, who is a member of a Christian health ministry and operates his own direct primary care clinic offering members unlimited care for a fixed fee, outlines a new vision for healthcare that is patient centric rather than governed by faceless bureaucrats. It is already emerging and the future of healthcare can be bright.   

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
healthcareobamacaremedical cost sharingdirect primary carephysician owned practice
