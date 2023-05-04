BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pras Michel was found guilty on all ten counts last week and all the US mainstream media are reporting it since it involves both the 1MDB case and the repatriation of Mr. Miles Guo
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
25 views • 05/04/2023

05/02/2023 【Miles Insight】Pras Michel was found guilty on all ten counts last week and all the US mainstream media are reporting it since it involves both the 1MDB case and the repatriation of Mr. Miles Guo, the enemy No.1 of the CCP. However, the CCP's big overseas propaganda media and many fake democrats who usually make a living by smashing Mr. Guo haven’t mentioned a word about this case. They ​​turned a blind eye to all the details of the CCP’s infiltration of the US provided in court documents.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


05/02/2023 【Nicole看七哥】普拉斯·米歇尔上周被判十项罪名成立，美国主流媒体都在报道，因为它既涉及一马案，又涉及遣返中共头号敌人郭文贵先生。 然而，中共的大外宣和许多平时经常以砸郭为生的这些伪类，却只字不提此事，对法庭文件中提供的所有中共对美渗透细节视而不见。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


