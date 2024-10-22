BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
VIDEO OF QASSAM BRIGADES AMBUSH THAT YEETED COL EHSAN DAXA ☈ COMMANDER OF ISRAEL'S 401ST IRON TRACKS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
50 views • 7 months ago

ThunderStruck ⚡ - Video of the Qassam Brigades ambush that killed Jewish Col. Ehsan Daxa, commander of Israel's 401st "iron Tracks" tank brigade. The IED is made from a previously unexploded US JDAM. Finally at least one of these things was used for a just cause.


Source: https://x.com/StrukkThunder/status/1848522773578006849


Thumbnail: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/videos/international/al-qassam-al-quds-brigades-ambush-israeli-troops-in-gaza-city/videoshow/111376710.cms


Al Qassam, Al Quds Brigades Ambush Israeli Troops In Gaza City


The Palestinian resistance continues to execute ambushes against Israeli forces. On June 29, the fighting concentrated in Gaza City, particularly in the Al-Shejaiya neighbourhood. In a 'joint operation', Hamas and PIJ carried out a deadly ambush in the area. Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the PIJ, announced that its fighters targeted the command unit of the IDF in Gaza City. The attack took place when the IDF was on a field operation in Gaza City's Al-Shujaiya. Hamas also boasted about inflicting heavy losses on Israeli forces in the attack.

Keywords
gaza genocideqassam brigadesyeetediron brigadescol ehsam daxa
