Over 17,000 Frontline Doctors have put everything on the line and need YOUR Help now

Over 17,000 Frontline Doctors, Congressmen & Senators have put everything on the line: their Jobs, Reputations, Family and yes, even their LIVES to bring out the Truth about Vaccines. Now they need you to share this video, so that they can bring "The Reckoning" to Fauci, CIA, WHO, NIH, CDC, FDA, WEF & the corrupt Media & Governments around the world.

Physicians and members of Congress gather at the Supreme Court of the United States with over 100,000 petition signatures to call for an investigation into Fauci's misdealings & corruption.

00:00:00 - Dr. Robert Malone quotes...

- DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) is CIA

- DARPA is what pushed out these genetic vaccines.

- The CIA is absolutely behind the advancement of these genetic vaccines

- We've had a Depopulation agenda in the US since the 1970's

- The whole storyline about depopulation is real

- There has been an established US policy that we will cap together with the WHO, UN, Bill & Millinda Gates Foundation and all the structures we're all familiar with, that we will cap the global population at 8 Billion and it's been the target since the mid 1970's...

* The current population of World in 2023 is 8,045,311,447

- Population Control was originally formulated by Henry Kissinger (mentor of Klauss Schwab)

- This population agenda has absolutely been advanced by the WEF (World Economic Forum) which was created by the CIA

- Who are the puppet masters behind all of this? A lot of this comes from US funding, Policy and Actions such as to advance technology for Biowarfare

- SARS-CoV-2 is relatively selective for certain ethnic groups and that is a Scientific Fact. This is the state of technology

- The Corona Virus is one of the leading candidates for development of a BioWarfare agent

- Just because I conceived this technology, I'm not responsible for the military weaponization and deployment

- The planning had already been done on this (Event 201); we get compliance in the population largely through the deployment of fear

- The mRNA technology that was advanced was rushed.