Protester forcibly removed from Marjorie Taylor Greene's town hall - at least 5 - part 1

Protester forcibly removed from Marjorie Taylor Greene's town hall.

At least 5 kicked out from the event.

Part 2 - Cop uses a taser on someone.

Two people were tased and at least six people were removed as the Republican Congresswoman spoke at a town hall at Acworth Community Center in her home state of Georgia on Tuesday, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Three individuals were charged in connection with the disruption, including one who was charged with disorderly conduct, police told the outlet.