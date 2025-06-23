BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Israel & Iran: This is the Start 06/23/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
783 followers
108 views • 2 months ago

The President has a high-altitude, nuclear-hardened airborne command center. Its purpose is to maintain the continuity of government in worst-case-scenarios. The last time it was deployed was September 11, 2001, and it’s just been deployed now as well. In other news, Pastor Stan looks at Prophecies that gives us a warning that it’s the beginning of the end, and War is on the horizon.


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/


For your Emergency Food Supplies visit:

https://josephskitchen.com/


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

Keywords
iranisraelwarnuclearstartrocketsprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stan
Chapters

00:00Intro

02:30Doomsday Plane

04:52The Future of Israel

08:07Rockets Galore

14:38Bloody World

20:19The Show has Begun

