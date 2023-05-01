BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russian Forces Shocked! Hundreds of Polish Rosomak APCs to Arrive in Ukraine
86 views • 05/01/2023

US Military News


Apr 30, 2023


The news of Ukraine receiving two shipments of Polish-made armored vehicles, KTO Rosomaks, is a positive development for the Ukrainian army against the Russian invasion. The Rosomak is a highly capable infantry fighting vehicle that can carry troops and provide fire support with its 30 mm ATK Mk 44 chain cannon and 7.62mm NATO UKM-2000C machine gun. The vehicle also features modern fire control systems, thermal sights, and an Obra laser warning system. The Ukrainian army's acquisition of these vehicles will greatly enhance its capabilities against the Russian army, and the demand for the Rosomak will boost the capacity to deliver them.


Thank you, hopefully useful!


Support us:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usamilitary...

SUBSCRIBE OF THIS CHANNEL: http://bit.ly/2ovplYy


For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eoECm2peNG0

russiawarus military newsukrainepolishhundredsarmored vehiclesarriverosomakapcs
