Russian Forces Shocked! Hundreds of Polish Rosomak APCs to Arrive in Ukraine

Apr 30, 2023





The news of Ukraine receiving two shipments of Polish-made armored vehicles, KTO Rosomaks, is a positive development for the Ukrainian army against the Russian invasion. The Rosomak is a highly capable infantry fighting vehicle that can carry troops and provide fire support with its 30 mm ATK Mk 44 chain cannon and 7.62mm NATO UKM-2000C machine gun. The vehicle also features modern fire control systems, thermal sights, and an Obra laser warning system. The Ukrainian army's acquisition of these vehicles will greatly enhance its capabilities against the Russian army, and the demand for the Rosomak will boost the capacity to deliver them.





