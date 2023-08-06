Safe In Jesus

Paul Barton from Hyde Heath Baptist Church reminds us of who we should trust for our safety. Using Scriptures from Psalm 121 & Ephesians 1; Paul encourages us to be vigilant and not fall into a slumber lest the enemy gain advantage. We Christians must press on as Pilgrims journeying with joy towards our destination of Heaven.

Scriptures used: Ephesians 1 1-14, Psalm 121, 46:1, 90:2, 16:8, 91, Genesis 1:1, 28:15, Jeremiah 10:12, Romans 8, Hebrews 13:8.

Chartridge Mission Church began in 1844 and is still found in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.

Filmed on Sunday, 30th July 2023.

