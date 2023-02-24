BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
USA Eclipse 2017-2024. 7 Salem's 7 years East Palestine East Jerusalem, Palestine, Israel
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
3
688 views • 02/24/2023

Train derailed 2/3(23) 1991-1992 days after 8/21/2017 eclipse and 430 before 4/8/2024. The word in the Bible Hebrew concordance for 430 is 'God' 1st use Genesis 1:1I don't know what exactly this might mean, but it is definitely showing us yet another sign in the heavens to discern. It may point to Israel, now in political turmoil. Keep in mind, those who controll Israel want the USA destroyed whether you want to believe it or not, that's the case. Who did 9II? Exactly. Now is the time to strengthen your faith and your relationship with Jesus Christ! His grace and peace be with you all!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Salem%2...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/East_Pa...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/West_Bank


 / wtfwu1

 / @manyfishers5276

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many...

https://rumble.com/c/c-604505

  https://www.bright eon.com/channel/manyfish

e-mail; kam weld at ya who .com

God bless you!

Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html

Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!


The Lords Prayer Matthew 6:9-13 Luke 11:2-4

Our Father, which art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy will be done in earth,

As it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

As we forgive them that trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

But deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

The power, and the glory,

For ever and ever.

Amen.


Shared from and subscribe to:

Many Fishers

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos


vaccineshoaxbiblecommunismpropaganda5gaiscripturegenocidenwo1984prophesymark of the beastagenda 21fallen angelsnephilimquarantinedays of noahmasksmsm lieslockdownscovidplandemiccurfewsthe great reset
