Russell 'Texas' Bentley: 'latest court info murder as text', with clip from 'The Donbass Cowboy', by Regis Tremblay, video

Dec. 5, 2024 - From Lyudmila Bentley - https://t.me/TXDPR Good day to all. I returned to Donetsk for the court session. Lawyers from Moscow are with me. We are waiting for the session to begin.

Today is the first court hearing in the Russell Bentley murder case. Like all his comrades, I await justice, that is, punishment of the murderers in accordance with the law. Without the right to jump into the "Storm", "to atone for guilt with blood."

Court postpones hearing in Sputnik correspondent Bentley's murder case.

As I feared, the process was closed🤷‍♀️

Today, the Donetsk Garrison Military Court began hearing the merits of the criminal case on the murder of militiaman & war correspondent Russell "Texas" Bentley.

The defendants are 4 Russian military personnel. According to the prosecution, on April 8, 2024, they tortured Texas to death & then, in order to cover up the crime, blew up the car containing his body with a stick of dynamite.

The court predictably rejected the injured party's motion to make the trial open, citing the fact that the previously existing grounds for closing the trial had not changed.

Since the escort services did not deliver the defendants, the hearing was then postponed – tentative until Dec 20.

P.S. There are persistent rumors in Donetsk that Texas' remains were allegedly dumped in a certain pit, where many other "missing persons" are already buried, and some people really don't want the location of this pit to become public knowledge.

Whether to believe these rumors - decide for yourself🤷‍

above from: Lyudmila Bentley

Info, Sputnik articles of the above:

Sputnik correspondent's murder case to be heard behind closed doors

Dec 5, 2024

Russell Bentley murder case in Donetsk to be heard behind closed doors.

The criminal case on the murder of Sputnik correspondent Russell Bentley in Donetsk will be heard behind closed doors, Dmitry Ulyanov, the journalist's widow's lawyer, told RIA Novosti.

"The court came to the conclusion that it was necessary to close the trial. As far as we know, the prosecutor's office requested this, citing that the case contained classified information. The decision was made in court on the measure of restraint for the accused. In its ruling, the court granted this request," the lawyer said.

The first substantive hearing is taking place in Donetsk on Thurs.

In Sept, the Russian Investigative Committee completed its investigation into the criminal case of Bentley's murder . As RIA Novosti was told by the press service of the Investigative Committee, the RIC identified "all persons involved in the death" of Bentley and the circumstances of the crimes committed. The defendants in the case were four Russian servicemen: Vitaly Vansyatsky, Vladislav Agal'tsev, Vladimir Bazhin and Andrey Iordan. According to the investigation, on April 8 in Donetsk, Vansyatsky, Agal'tsev and Iordan "used physical violence & torture against him, which resulted in his death." On the same day, Vansyatsky & Agal'tsev blew up a VAZ-2115 car with Bentley's body with a TNT block. On April 9, on Vansyatsky's instructions, Bazhin, a serviceman from the same military unit, "committed concealment of a particularly serious crime by moving Bentley's remains from the scene of the incident."

In mid-April, the editor-in-chief of the media group "Russia Today" Margarita Simonyan reported that a 64-year-old Sputnik correspondent with the call sign "Texas" (data on his Texan origin) died in Donetsk. The general director of the media group "Russia Today" (which includes Sputnik) Dmitry Kiselev said that Bentley's murder should be investigated and those responsible punished.

Bentley joined the DPR militia in 2014. He said he went to Donbas because he admired the courage and resilience of the local population. During the military actions, he showed genuine compassion for those in need, he collected funds & delivered humanitarian aid to the elderly, women and children of Donbas.

Bentley has repeatedly spoken out in support of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine and has been awarded DPR awards. He viewed the Russian special operation as the beginning of the end of the Kiev regime's aggressive war against Donbass. In 2022, he said that Russia had saved literally hundreds of thousands of human lives by coming to the aid of Donbass.

DONETSK, Dec 5 - RIA Novosti. The Donetsk Garrison Court has postponed the hearing on the merits of the case of the murder of Sputnik correspondent Russell Bentley due to the failure of the defendants to appear, Dmitry Ulyanov, the lawyer for the widow of the deceased journalist & activist, told RIA Novosti.

"Due to the fact that the escort services did not deliver the defendants... The court began to consider the case, but due to the failure of the defendants to appear, the hearing on the merits did not take place," said the lawyer for Bentley's widow .