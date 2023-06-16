Birthday roadtrip; Germany 🚗👍

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Actually I don't celebrate my birthday, that is why I make sure I'm never home on that day. The best gift is the present and I enjoyed every minute of it.
Those autobahns where one can drive superfast in Germany, with my little Fiat Panda speedy Gonzalez 😂🤣😂 miep miep...... 🚗
So I stopped at random forests to walk and was pleasantly surprised because I was prepared seeing a lot of clearcut areas. However the trees that did stand were covered with mosses what I suspect is a reaction to radiation(?). Also plenty of insects 😬 not sure if there was a Gates barcode on them 🙈 but I'm still alive.
I spoke to different people and there was a young mother with baby and a dog who walked along with me on one of my walks. That was the highlight of my day.
Ah and crazy basketball ofcourse!! 😁🏀👍 That always makes people laugh 😂🤣