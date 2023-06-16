Birthday roadtrip; Germany 🚗👍

Actually I don't celebrate my birthday, that is why I make sure I'm never home on that day. The best gift is the present and I enjoyed every minute of it.

Those autobahns where one can drive superfast in Germany, with my little Fiat Panda speedy Gonzalez 😂🤣😂 miep miep...... 🚗

So I stopped at random forests to walk and was pleasantly surprised because I was prepared seeing a lot of clearcut areas. However the trees that did stand were covered with mosses what I suspect is a reaction to radiation(?). Also plenty of insects 😬 not sure if there was a Gates barcode on them 🙈 but I'm still alive.

I spoke to different people and there was a young mother with baby and a dog who walked along with me on one of my walks. That was the highlight of my day.

Ah and crazy basketball ofcourse!! 😁🏀👍 That always makes people laugh 😂🤣