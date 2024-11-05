Get Biblical Understanding #244 - A Deterrent

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding

This is number 244 in our series of “Get Biblical Understanding.” In this session we’re reading many but certainly not all of the biblical verses that have to do with a Deterrent.





Webster’s dictionary of 1828 (which many of its definitions are taken from the Scriptures) records the act of deterring as discouraging or stopping by fear; to stop or prevent from proceeding, by danger, difficulty or other consideration which disheartens, or countervails the motive for an act.





We are often deterred from our duty by trivial difficulties.





GALATIANS 6:9 And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.





EPHESIANS 6:18 Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints;





PHILIPPIANS 1:27 Only let your conversation [conduct] be as it becometh the gospel of Christ: that whether I come and see you, or else be absent, I may hear of your affairs, that ye stand fast in one spirit, with one mind striving together for the faith of the gospel;





PHILIPPIANS 3:13-14 Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before, I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.





COLOSSIANS 1:27-29 To whom God would make known what is the riches of the glory of this mystery among the Gentiles; which is Christ in you, the hope of glory: Whom we preach, warning every man, and teaching every man in all wisdom; that we may present every man perfect in Christ Jesus: Whereunto I also labour, striving according to his working, which worketh in me mightily.





1 THESSALONIANS 2:1-2 For yourselves, brethren, know our entrance in unto you, that it was not in vain: But even after that we had suffered before, and were shamefully [spitefully] entreated, as ye know, at Philippi, we were bold in our God to speak unto you the gospel of God with much contention.









Thanks for listening and we hope you’ll join us again as we search the Scriptures in order to “Get Biblical Understanding.”









