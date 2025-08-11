The tyrants of today were telling us everything they are planning to do!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The tyrants of today are telling us everything they are planning to do to human mankind in advance.
Many of them are part of a cult. One rule of this cult is that they must let the public know what they are about to do. They are feeling permitted to fulfill their disturbing dreams If human mankind is not reacting/protesting to their announcements.
Through our compliance we give them the permission to create chaos, sickness, war and destruction in the world.