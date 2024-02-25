Medici Family Tree - Rulers of Florence

The House of Medici was an Italian banking family and political dynasty that first consolidated power in the Republic of Florence under Cosimo de' Medici, during the first half of the 15th century. The family originated in the Mugello region of Tuscany, and prospered gradually until it was able to fund the Medici Bank. This bank was the largest in Europe during the 15th century and facilitated the Medicis' rise to political power in Florence, although they officially remained citizens rather than monarchs until the 16th century.

The family rise to power during great social upheavals throughout medieval Italy. Their contributions to the artistic life of the country is in contrast to their quest for control and the envy of those who wish to depose them.



Why was the Medici family so rich? Giovanni di Bicci de Medici founded the Medici Bank. To begin, the Medici family, also known as the House of Medici, emigrated to Florence from the Tuscan hillside sometime during the 12th century. Through banking and commerce, this family soon rose to become one of the wealthiest families in Italy.



What are the generations of the Medici family? Three successive generations of the Medici—Cosimo, Piero, and Lorenzo—ruled over Florence through the greater part of the 15th century. They clearly dominated Florentine representative government without abolishing it altogether.



Is there a Medici family today? No, there are no descendants of the Medici left today. The family ended with the death of Anna Maria Luisa. Of course there are thousands of people with some DNA or “blood” in common with the Medici, but that means nothing. If someone is claiming to be a descendant of the Medici, is a scammer or has been scammed.



Baldassarre Cossa, the man referred to as "Pope John XXIII" in the video is now considered an Antipope by the Catholic church. That's why, in the 20th century, you had another John XXIII (1958-1963), who is recognized as the Pope.



