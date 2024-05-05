Neil Oliver with leading oncologist explaining the COVID vaccine connection to spike in cancer cases

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GB News - Is the COVID vaccine responsible for the spike in cancer cases? Dr Angus Dalgliesh, Oncology Professor: 'I was able to show [cancer] relapses started around 3 weeks to 3 months of their booster vaccine. It's association, it doesn’t mean it’s causal, and I’d be first to say that’.
One of the UK’s leading oncologists finally getting a mainstream platform 👏
https://x.com/GBNEWS/status/1787187505030406152