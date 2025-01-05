What Do "They" Have Planned for Us in 2025?

Outside the limit of our sight, feeding off us, perched on top of us, from birth to death, are our owners!

"The biological, psychological, moral and economic destruction of the majority of normal people becomes, for the pathocrats, a biological necessity."

- Dr. Andrew Lobaczewski from Political Ponerology

Pathocrats: A system of government created by a small pathological minority that takes control over a society of normal people (from Political Ponerology: A Science on the Nature of Evil Adjusted for Political Purposes, by Andrew Lobaczewski)

Mirrored - MediaGiant





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/