What Do "They" Have Planned for Us in 2025?

Outside the limit of our sight, feeding off us, perched on top of us, from birth to death, are our owners!
"The biological, psychological, moral and economic destruction of the
majority of normal people becomes, for the pathocrats, a biological
necessity."
- Dr. Andrew Lobaczewski from Political Ponerology
Pathocrats: A system of government created by a small pathological minority that takes control over a society of normal people (from Political Ponerology: A Science on the Nature of Evil Adjusted for Political Purposes, by Andrew Lobaczewski)
Mirrored - MediaGiant
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/