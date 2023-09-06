⚡️BREAKING: Chester County, PA - New Footage Released of Convicted Murderer and Real Life Spiderman Escapes Chester County Prison by Scaling up a Wall

⚡️BREAKING: Chester County, PA - New Footage has just been released as Convicted Murderer and Real Life Spiderman Escapes Chester County Prison by Scaling up a Wall 😱.





Authorities have just released a video from Chester County Prison in Pennsylvania, revealing how murder convict Danelo Cavalcante escaped. In the video, we see Cavalcante walking toward a doorway at the prison. He then skillfully climbs up a wall while remaining parallel to the ground. The search for Cavalcante has become more challenging due to the dense woods, thick underbrush, and hot weather in Chester County. As the murder suspect is still on the loose, it's likely he has obtained supplies during his time on the run. Images from a trail camera show him carrying a backpack and wearing a hooded sweatshirt. The manhunt has now entered its seventh day.