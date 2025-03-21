‘Christian’ holidays: their origins and traditions

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to PiratePete





SUNday rest and worship, xmas, easter are not commanded by God in the Bible. They are of pagan origin: from ancient Babylon but satan’s babylonian roman catholic church gave a “Christian” name to the pagan feast days to cover up their true identity.





We are not be conformed to the ways of this world (Romans 12:2) and we are to separate from the ways of this world (2 Corinthians 6:17).





Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org www.sdcministries.org

Email: [email protected]





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington