© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Few Days Ago Someone Here Shared This Video Of A Downed Jellyfish Drone.
It Could Be CGI Superimposed On A Bunch Of Fisherman Standing Around A Big Marlin But Whatever It Is, The Sparks At The Bottom Looked To Me Like A Plasma Power Source.
Someone Either Went To The Trouble To Get The Details Right For Their Fake, Or It's Legit...