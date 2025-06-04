BrightLearn - Biological Actions of Dimethyl Sulfoxide by Dr. Stanley Jacob and Robert Herschler

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Host Bright Learn, citing the book "Biological Actions of Dimethyl Sulfoxide" by Dr. Stanley Jacob and Robert Herschler, explores the intriguing history, medical potential, and controversies surrounding DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide), a versatile compound discovered in 1866, which has shown promise in drug delivery, anti-inflammatory applications, and agriculture, despite past setbacks and ongoing research into its future uses.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Find a copy of this amazing book here.