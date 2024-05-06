BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Are You Prolife?
14 views • 12 months ago

Have you connected the killing of the innocent preborn to the moral decline in our country? It’s time to become part of the solution by protecting our most basic right—the right to LIFE!. It’s time to reverse Canada’s moral decline and join Canada’s only pro-life federal political party. Together, we can make a difference! Join CHP today: https://www.chp.ca/get_involved


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/


