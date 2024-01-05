Create New Account
RELENTLESS DECEPTION -- DR. SHIVA AYYADURAI
What is happening
Published 2 months ago

SGT Report

1/4/2024

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at sgtreport.locals.com!


MIT scholar, political activist, author and U.S. Presidential candidate (I) Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai returns to SGT Report with some very uncomfortable data and a perspective which is bound to upset many of you. But listen with an open mind and heart, you may need to recalibrate your paradigm just a bit after listening to this one. You can stay in touch and/or support Dr. Shiva here:

https://shiva4president.com/about-shiva/

https://truthfreedomhealth.com/

