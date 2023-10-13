BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Guillermo Gosalvez Coll -“Navigating Wellness: Dive into Marine Therapy”
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
7 views • 10/13/2023

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On October 12, 2023, Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Guillermo Gosalvez Coll

Topic: “Navigating Wellness: Dive into Marine Therapy”

https://quinton.bio/

 


Bio:


He  graduated in Biology from the University of Alicante and in Psychology from the University of Miguel Hernández. He is the head of the Medical Department in Quinton Biotech. He currently manages more than 6 research projects in different fields such as immunology, ophthalmology, gastroenterology and sports medicine, among others. Likewise, he is responsible for collaboration and investment in R+D+i with national and international universities, as well as national and private research centers. He conducts annual talks and training for health professionals in Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, the Philippines and in various European and Latin American countries.


Resources:

Marine therapy and its healing properties


https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23895523/


A randomized multicenter study comparing seawater washes and carmellose artificial tears eyedrops in the treatment of dry eye syndrome


https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30880909/


Where you can order Quinton Products

NEW!  http://shrsl.com/1vfsx-2ffl-12yt4



INTERVIEW PANEL


TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo  - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854


New:  Quantum Nurse Eternal Health

(For your skin health products, protein support and elderberry immune health)

https://www.quantumnurseeternalhealth.com/  -




Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life

Quantum Nurse Eternal Health

https://www.quantumnurseeternalhealth.com/


Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse ClikView https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837

Quantum Nurse Base-12 Source Code DNA Activations -

https://www.youtube.com/channel4vncZtvi2VJ0fHoiArJOA/UC-


Dr. Karl Moore, PhD
Podcast: Made in Nature
https://www.facebook.com/MadeInNaturePodcast/



Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/

TIP/DONATE LINK for Roy Coughlan @ Awakening Podcast

https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/support/

Keywords
mineralstherapymarinenutrientspollutantshomeostasisoceanquintonheavymetalsisotonichypertonic
