Dr. Robert Malone Discusses mRNA Jabs for Livestock, What It Means for Meat and Dairy

Recently, Dr. Brooke Miller, the former immediate past president of the United States Cattlemen's Association, spoke with Dr. Robert Malone, credited with developing messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, about the threat of mRNA in livestock.
Since meat animals are now being injected with the same types of "vaccines" that the human "herd" received through Operation Warp Speed, it has been increasingly coming to the forefront that the direct consequence of this is toxic meat and dairy products hitting the market.
At the current time, according to Dr. Malone, "we don't have any of these products that are authorized for cattle, whether it's beef or milk." These products, in this context, refers to mRNA products for animals. There is, however, an mRNA product that was developed by Merck & Co. for swine herds, meaning bacon and other forms of pork are likely already contaminated.
Read More: https://discern.tv/mrna-beef/
