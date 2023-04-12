BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Collapse: A New Spring (S1E19)
Survivors emerge from their homes in spring, only to face the reality that the second year will not be easier than the first. Russia invades the Baltic States. China has a second major rebellion on its hands. Inflation consumes Europe. Plague ravages Africa. How to support me: SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/laurel Send money via PayPal (enter my email - [email protected] - when prompted): https://www.paypal.com/signin?returnUri=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.paypal.com%2Fmyaccount%2Ftransfer&state=%2Fhomepage Contact/Social Media and other video presence: Email: [email protected] YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/laurelschannel Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/laurel/ Snail mail: Laurel 500 N Commercial St, Suite 502CP Manchester, NH 03101 Citations: Music purchased through subscription license on Bensound: https://www.bensound.com/ Most video clips purchased through subscription license on StoryBlocks: https://www.videoblocks.com/ Some photos and clips are from government websites

