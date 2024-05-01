They’re Doing WHAT to our Bank Accounts!! This is Not Good Redacted with Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Are governments trying to use new powers to comb through your bank account? That's exactly what the British government is trying to do. Silkie Carlo is the Director of Big Brother Watch and she's been sounding the alarm on this government overreach for years and she joins us to explain how this will work. Visit her website: https://bigbrotherwatch.org.uk