Religion vs. Faith, Sho-girl & She-Man, Kay Griggs, Al CARONE, “Migrants”, WWII, Hollywood Heroes

CTB 2024-06-08 Gorman Tank Hero

Topic list:

* Will the myth of the secular State save Adventists?

* “Religion” verses Saving Faith

* Kevin Smith

* Sho-girl, She-Man and Oppen-horner

* “education”

* Kay Griggs and Joel van der Reijden.

* Al CARONE connects dots from NYPD to the CIA to the Mafia to ROME.

* How devout Opus Dei Catholic FBI agent Robert Philip Hanssen kept the Soviet Union alive for Rome, the West and the “Cold War”.

* Freedom vs. Religion: how does Adventism fare?

* Messianism: filling the Acts 17:27 Christ-shaped hole in your heart with anything but Him.

* George brings up Machine “de-bunker” Dan Wilson again: Johnny explains why Wilson’s schtick is for mindless slaves.

* Kary Mullis, Garry Null and the Polymerase Chain Reaction.

* Johnny calls out Celia Farber for being a Germ Theory shill.

* Why did Gary Null blow up “Italian-Americans”?

* “Protestant historian Philip Schaff”

* Jesus Saved Darnell wants to know how “Sam” Bailey can question viruses on YouTube.

* Right Said Fred be AWAKE!

* Tommy Robinson and Donald Trump buffooning to make sure “migrants” do nothing but get worse.

* Geert Wilders: a Roman Catholic buffoon doing the same job as Trump and Robinson.

* SIR John Gorman, WWII tank hero and Roman Catholic Machine Praetorian

* Hollywood heroes: who ACTUALLY put their life at risk in the military?

* Johnny on beer: why do they now insist on giving you 16 oz’s?

* What will “Revolution” look like?

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee

This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

On Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

On Odysee

https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4





On Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill





Bill’s email:

bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

_____________________

Darnell’s blog

https://independentconservative.com/

Darnell McGavock Sr. on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1I3-woaC7geaf8IIbPud4A

_____________________

Mr. Alex on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/alex.h.kuen