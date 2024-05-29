❗️The Russian Federation is challenging the United States which is attempting to maintain Western hegemony — FM Lavrov

RT

Also he said:

Moscow believes that the United States may ask other Asian countries, besides the Philippines, to host medium- and short-range missiles, said Lavrov.

"I am confident that other countries in the Asia-Pacific region will also receive requests to provide hospitable territory for similar types of weaponry."

🇵🇭 On April 15, the American military announced that they had deployed a medium-range missile system in the Philippines for the first time.