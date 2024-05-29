© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️The Russian Federation is challenging the United States which is attempting to maintain Western hegemony — FM Lavrov
RT
Also he said:
Moscow believes that the United States may ask other Asian countries, besides the Philippines, to host medium- and short-range missiles, said Lavrov.
"I am confident that other countries in the Asia-Pacific region will also receive requests to provide hospitable territory for similar types of weaponry."
🇵🇭 On April 15, the American military announced that they had deployed a medium-range missile system in the Philippines for the first time.