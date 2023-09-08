Deep Dive End of Days Behavior

Save Souls with an OfGod Tshirt:
2 Timothy 3:1-5 (KJV) reads:
"This know also, that in the last days perilous times
shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters,
proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, without natural
affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of
those that are good, traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than
lovers of God; Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from
such turn away."
These verses from 2 Timothy 3:1-5 in the King James Version
paint a vivid picture of behavior characteristics expected during the end of
days. Let's delve into some examples of how these traits are perceived to be
manifesting in our contemporary world:
Witchcraft
in the church..Verse goes on
to talk about witchcraft.
Without
Natural affection:True perversion
in the church and society is obvious.
Lovers
of Their Own Selves: In today's world, there is a notable focus on
self-promotion and self-indulgence, often exacerbated by the influence of
social media. The pursuit of personal success and happiness can sometimes
come at the expense of others.
Covetousness:
Consumerism and materialism have become prevalent, with many individuals
constantly desiring more possessions and wealth, often leading to
discontentment.
Proud
and Boastful: Arrogance and boasting can be observed in various
arenas, from politics to social media, where individuals and groups
frequently assert their superiority or accomplishments.
Blasphemers:
The disrespect or disregard for real Christian beliefs has grown, leading to increased criticism
and blasphemy against real Christians.
Disobedience
to Parents: The breakdown of traditional family structures and a
decline in respect for parental authority are societal issues that have
gained attention.
Unthankfulness:
In a world of abundance, there is often a lack of gratitude for what one
has, with an ongoing desire for more, leading to a sense of entitlement.
Unholiness:
A decline in moral and ethical values has been noted, with some embracing
behaviors that were once considered socially unacceptable.
Fierce
and Despisers of Good: Instances of cruelty, aggression, and hostility
toward those advocating for justice and goodwill are evident in various
conflicts and controversies. I think this about the Church pushing the UN
nonsense that will enslave you.
Lovers
of Pleasures More than Lovers of God: The pursuit of immediate
pleasures and hedonism sometimes takes precedence over spiritual or moral
values.
Having
a Form of Godliness but Denying the Power Thereof: Some individuals
may outwardly appear religious or spiritual but lack a genuine connection
to the principles and teachings of their faith.
And so much more..
I focus on mostly on the apostate church with this VCAST.