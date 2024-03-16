BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Macron's 'wife' a tranny!?
138 views • 03/16/2024

Candace Owens on why it matters that Macron’s ‘wife’ is really a guy [VIDEO]

"It’s a very good breakdown of the Is Brigitte Macron a man, and why does it even matter question. It’s making quite an impact in France. From our own reading on the topic, Owens pretty much hits the nail on the head about what the issues are. And this subject has been credibly researched here in France over quite some time.

The French have been indoctrinated with the ‘it’s private life’ argument, disseminated by the elite class, i.e. ‘we can’t question what anybody does in their private life as it’s just that, private’. The French political classes, some of them, are notorious for their orgy-type parties, &etc. Dominic Strauss-Kahn was perhaps one of the best known of these figures. Aside from questions of personal integrity and morality of these people (who are so cut off from ordinary French people at the best of times), the French don’t consider that these goings-on are the stuff of intelligence service activities on behalf of people many levels above. Epstein, anyone? Let Candace Owens draw the logical conclusion for us.

Benjamin Fulford has had some interesting things to say about Macron’s identity, as well as ‘Brigitte’s, over the last year or so based on his intelligence service sources. That Brigitte is really a man (probably in his late seventies by now), having had sex with the teenaged Macron and posing as ‘First Lady’ may be the least shocking things. Are we talking pedophile networks here? Word is, Brigitte is very deep state". And she may no longer be around.


https://www.europereloaded.com/candace-owens-on-why-it-matters-that-macrons-wife-is-really-a-guy-video/

macrontrannytrogneuxmacron wife
