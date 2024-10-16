This J6 Political Prisoner Speaks Out - John Strand - Freedom Alive® Ep131

John Strand was sentenced to 32 months in prison simply for being at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. And John spent more than four months in solitary confinement in a Miami prison. But thanks to a U.S. Supreme Court decision, he was freed on July 24, 2024. On this episode of Freedom Alive®, John exposes the brutal treatment he and other J6 prisoners have experienced and the grotesque abuses of power by the U.S. government.

