Compliance Or Defiance, which way will you play 2024?

There’s a big question hanging over our heads for 2024, which way are you going to play? Are you going to activate? Are you going to don the white hat and sit and wait? Or are you just going to pretend that Happy New Year meant just that and the world is completely normal, no jabs, no digital ID’s, no narratives no agendas? In reality there’s no easy way out, ignorance is merely a blindfold, a temporary bandage over some extremely nasty geo political lacerations.