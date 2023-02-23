Moses; Master of Water (Exodus 2) | The origins of the founder of the Israelite Nation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In chapter 2 we meet who will become the great hero of the Israelite nation but first, we must discover the original heroes made up of an eclectic group of diverse women, without whom there would be no nation to liberate. Here we meet Moses and from the beginning, he has a unique connection with the chaotic nature of water and its correlation with the Israelite people.